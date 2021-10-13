Captain Kirk's space voyage with Blue Origin lands successfully

Captain Kirk was actually in , actor William Shatner, who brought the Star Trek character to life, successfully completed the second civilian-manned flight of ' aerospace company .

This October 13, the interpreter of James Tiberius Kirk became the oldest person (90 years) to fly into space after the trip was postponed from Tuesday, October 12 to Wednesday, October 13 due to bad weather.

The flight of the New Shepard , which lifted the crew over the Karman line (100 kilometers), lasted approximately 10 minutes in which the participants were able to observe the curve of the planet and enjoy four minutes of weightlessness.

Image: Blue Origin via Twitter.

Shatner's companions were a former NASA engineer named Chris Boshuizen , Glen de Vries , co-founder of an American technology company, and Audrey Powers , vice president of New Shepard mission and flight operations at Blue Origin.

