ShibaCoin Frenzy Heats Up as 230,000 People Petition for Robinhood to List Shiba Inu

The fight to get upstart altcoin Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) listed on Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) wages on this morning. As SHIB bulls watch their favorite cryptocurrency rise to unprecedented heights, the community is calling on Robinhood to list the coin to make it more accessible and catalyze further gains. A petition is taking that request to new highs, seeing the SHIB community show out by the thousands in order to see their request through. A well-timed #ShibaCoin campaign on Twitter is helping to shed further light on the situation and solicit signatures from investors.

Shiba Inu is coming off of an incredible handful of weeks. At its best, the coin saw 240% gains and dropped a zero from its fractional value; this in and of itself catalyzed further gains, propelling it up near its all-time high from May. A massive influx of trading volume is contributing to the surge in SHIB prices; investors are piling billions of dollars each day into the altcoin network.

And SHIB fans, as one of the most vocal user bases in the whole of the crypto market, are not ones to rest on their laurels. Rather, they want everybody to adopt their favorite crypto and to help it reach the one-cent milestone. SHIB holders frequently push the currency to the Twitter trending tab, crafting thousands of tweets promoting the coin and giving it broad exposure to a new audience who might be looking for “the next Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ).” Today, the community is continuing their efforts, with sights set on a Robinhood listing.

#ShibaCoin Sees Thousands of Tweets as Investors Aim for a Robinhood SHIB Listing

The #ShibaCoin hashtag has seen over 17,000 tweets this morning from holders who want to keep the good times rolling. SHIB fans are using the trend to make memes showcasing their opinion on the future of crypto. Others are asking questions about the coin, and altruistic holders are answering. Others still are discussing the petition to get SHIB on Robinhood, a request which is seeing over 230,000 signees.

One of the biggest milestones SHIB holders hope to achieve is a Robinhood listing. The e-trading platform has become a hotbed for crypto investing by offering Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ), Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ), and other major cryptos. Most notable is its Dogecoin listing, which debuted as of 2018 and has been hugely successful.

As such, the brunt of the year has seen SHIB bulls asking for the coin to get listed on the app. As Robinhood is making known, it plans to continue adding cryptos and crypto tools to its platform. A petition organized by SHIB holders is noting DOGE’s success as a meme play on the platform, and advising Robinhood to reiterate its successful approach with Shiba Inu. As of this morning, the petition is seeing over 230,000 signees; the community is continuing to demonstrate it has no intent to quiet down regarding the potential partnership.

