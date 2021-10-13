Is Ternium S.A. (TX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Ternium S.A. (TX). TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.39 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 4.26. Over the last 12 months, TX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.61 and as low as 3.27, with a median of 5.20.

Investors will also notice that TX has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.31. Over the last 12 months, TX's PEG has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.51.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TX's P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.57. Over the past 12 months, TX's P/B has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.82.

Finally, our model also underscores that TX has a P/CF ratio of 2.80. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.23. Over the past year, TX's P/CF has been as high as 6.78 and as low as 2.53, with a median of 3.87.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ternium S.A. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ternium S.A. (TX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.