Are Investors Undervaluing Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO). ASO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.80 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.03. Over the last 12 months, ASO's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.74 and as low as 6.80, with a median of 9.27.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ASO has a P/S ratio of 0.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.61.

Finally, investors should note that ASO has a P/CF ratio of 6.14. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ASO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.81. Within the past 12 months, ASO's P/CF has been as high as 7.26 and as low as 4.90, with a median of 5.91.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ASO is an impressive value stock right now.

