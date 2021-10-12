Waves Crypto Price Predictions: How High Can WAVES Go in 2021, 2022 and 2025

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Waves (CCC: WAVES-USD ) is on the move today as a crypto rally continues to push several tokens higher and we’ve got new price predictions.

So just how high can investors in WAVES expect the crypto to go over the next few years? Let’s check out what some experts on the matter have to say below!

Waves Crypto Price Predictions: 2021

GOV Capital is expecting WAVES to reach a price of $36 by the end of the year.

Digital Coin is looking for WAVES to hit $46.38 in 2021.

Crypto Ground is estimating a price of $28.57 by the end of the year.

Waves Crypto Price Predictions: 2022

GOV Capital’s WAVES price prediction for 2022 comes in at $39.50.

Digital Coin expects WAVES to reach a price of $53.42 in 2022.

Crypto Ground is looking for a price of $38.95 during 2022.

Waves Crypto Price Predictions: 2025

GOV Capital is estimating WAVES to hit a price of $103.60 in five years.

Digital Coin is predicting the price of WAVES will reach $88.29 in 2025.

Crypto Ground estimates for WAVES to reach a price of $45.76 by the time 2025 comes to a close.

The big push among crypto comes as Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) rises higher. Its surging price recently is pulling other cryptocurrencies up with it. As a result, the entire sector is seeing a jump in prices that have investors excited today.

WAVES is up 13% over the last 24 hours as of Tuesday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

