7 seemingly 'stupid' ideas that turned into successful businesses

If a strange and interesting thought is round your head, but you do not know if it is possible to create a business from it, we present you the most curious ideas that became hits around the world. Dare to undertake !

Depositphotos.com

Internet name registration

If you have a name in mind for your new website, you should bear in mind that there are specialized companies that are dedicated to creating and registering web names, and then sell them at prices much higher than what the registration costs. A strange idea that became a success, as the new prices can become millionaires.

Good luck bones

In the world there are millions of superstitions, so for a creator of fake good luck chicken bones, selling the 30,000 pieces that he makes daily is not difficult at all.

Solid rain

Condensing the rain seems impossible, but it is not. It has become the ideal irrigation system for soils exposed to constant climatic changes, through the action of a kind of granulated gel that is nothing more than processed rain after its collection. A Mexican engineer created this system.

Beauty Salon-Bar

On average, a woman spends two hours a week in the beauty salon, which is why in several countries of the world the idea of complementing care and entertainment has been implemented, through the possibility of fixing her hair or nails and at the same time enjoying a good conversation before going to work.

Letters to Santa Claus

Not enough more than an address at the North Pole to create the solution for desperate parents who want an answer from the mythical man in red for their children every Christmas.

Sale of advertising pixels

A young man raised a million dollars selling pixels on a web page. Each pixel cost $ 10 and the minimum purchase was $ 100 for a 10X10 pixel square that could contain the design or logo of the company, plus a direct click to the customer page.

Funerals for pets

For those who lose a pet is a painful experience, in Mexico a funeral service was created more than 10 years ago that consists of granting benefits so that pets are honorably remembered until the moment of their death, with the possibility of performing a cremation or funeral.