How to Find Stocks on Sale in 2021

Welcome to Episode #288 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week she’s going solo to take a look at stocks that are on sale.

Despite the major stock indexes trading not far off their highs, some stocks have sold off and are now trading near their 52-week lows.

Could there be some deals among those that are being discarded by Wall Street?

Screening for Stocks on Sale

Zacks stock screener allows you to screen for stocks that are near their 52-week lows.

Market cap is important as microcap stocks are more volatile so Tracey cut off market cap at $500 million.

The Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) were also added in order to find companies with rising or stable earnings estimates.

This screen returned 135 stocks.

5 Stocks on Sale

1. AT&T T shares have fallen 11.4% year-to-date and are trading not only at 52-week lows, but also 11-year lows. It’s a favorite of those looking for income, however, and it now trades with a dividend yielding a juicy 8%. Is it a deal?

2. Verizon VZ, another income favorite with a 4.8% yield, has also sunk 12.6% this year. Over the last 5 years, it has fallen 2.1% while the S&P 500 was up 104%. Time to buy?

3. Amgen AMGN is trading near its 52-week lows as shares have fallen 11.8% this year. It also pays a nice dividend, yielding 3.4%. Is it time to take a look at some of the drug companies?

4. Poshmark POSH went IPO earlier this year. Shares have plunged 72%, however, and are now at all-time lows. With sales expected to be up 25% this year and next, is it a steal?

5. The Real Real REAL is another stock that is being discarded by the Street. Shares of this online market for luxury resale goods are down 42% year-to-date. Sales are expected to soar 48.3% this year and another 29% next year. Should investors be taking a look?

What else should you know about stocks that have gone on sale?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

