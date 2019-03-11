They made fun of him, but today he bills 8 million pesos a year with his funeral home for pets

They made fun of him. They said he was crazy. That he was a fool. The vets were throwing the door at him. These and many more criticisms received Alejandro García Rangel when he was 28 years old and dreamed of having a funeral home for . "When I offered my services people laughed, they told me that no one was going to buy me," he says.

Despite all the detractors, in 1998 he started with his idea. Of course, back then, 20 years ago, things were different and there was no current pet boom. That is why the first five years of Funeral Pet, Alejandro's company, were the most complicated, although thanks to that he became a resilient entrepreneur and managed to get them to trust his entrepreneurship. His business went from having just one client in the first year of operation to closing 2018 with 20 daily services and billing around 8 million pesos.

Growing up with a funeral home

From Morelia, Michoacán, he arrived by taxi to incinerate his hen. He knocked on the door of Funeral Pet and in his arms he was carrying what was his pet; all he asked of them was to help him say goodbye as he deserved. In less than an hour, the lady was traveling back to her home state with the ashes of her bird.

Photo: Entrepreneur

Stories like this one –of many more anecdotes– make Alejandro realize that having started with this business has been worth it. Alejandro García is an industrial engineer. Like many other young people, he loved his family - who were engaged in funeral services - and among its members was a dog. The canine was an inexhaustible source of love and fun for everyone at home, however that ended when his furry companion passed away.

Like many people before him, Alejandro sought to say goodbye to his puppy, but realized that in the Valley of Mexico there was a severe shortage of quality services for the dignified handling of animal remains.

“We looked for a place where they could cremate him, but we couldn't find him. It was there that we detected the need to provide this service in a professional manner, ”says Alejandro, who even had to buy the ballot box for Lucky in the United States because there was no good offer in Mexico.

Far from being discouraged by the experience, the young man took advantage of the inspiration of this loss and, using the experience he had acquired in the family funeral business, pooling his savings and a loan, he founded Funeral Pet with 80,000 pesos. His mission: to dedicate himself to the respectful treatment of pet remains, honoring their life and saying goodbye to them with love.

Although at the end of 1998 it had only provided one service, that was enough to spread the word and increase the number of customers. The first marketing strategy that he implemented was to appear in the Yellow Section and give a magnet to his clients so that they could place it on their refrigerator. Both tactics boosted his profits, customers started calling him and accepting that the death of a pet is important too.

The process of saying goodbye

The Funeral Pet service starts after the death of a pet. The funeral home representatives follow up on the owner's needs and help him choose between various cremation options: community, for those who do not want to keep the ashes of their pet; individual, for those who want to have the remains back at home; and as a safeguard, where the pet's body is kept, reserving the cremation and farewell for another time when the whole family is there (such as the weekend).

In either case, Funeral Pet collects the pet's body at veterinary clinics or private homes, moves the body by float to its facilities and the family has the opportunity to have a small farewell to their furry loved one.

Photo: Funeral Pet

After cremation, clients can choose from a variety of urns. For the more traditional there are wooden boxes with the photograph of the pet, but you can also access biodegradable containers that when decomposed give way to trees, or capsules of salty and sweet sand to deposit in the sea or in rivers to degrade. and combine with the aquatic soil. Even if the owner wishes, you can buy charms or capsules to carry the ashes on a key chain or as jewelry.

Currently, 12 out of 20 cremations are for dogs; the rest is divided between cats, rabbits, iguanas, hamsters, birds and other small animals. "However, we have also treated monkeys, gorillas and even lions."

For Alejandro, dogs have always been an inexhaustible source of teachings. A few years ago he lost another dog, something that caused a commotion in his home. This time he already had Funeral Pet, but he realized that his service could improve the attention of a sector of his clients that he was forgetting: children.

Photo: Entrepreneur

The entrepreneur noted that many parents preferred rapid cremation of the animal while their children were at school. Later, they were told that the pet had run away or gone to the home of distant relatives. The child, then, waited for the return of his animal friend. "The loss of a pet is often a child's first approach to grieving for a loved one and must be handled well," he says.

After this discovery, the entrepreneur decided that his service should be more complete and began to offer support options, connections with thanatology specialists and a special space for children within his facilities. Thus, children who visit Funeral Pet can color, distract themselves and even write a goodbye letter to their playmates and live the separation process in a healthier way.

Ecology and future

For five years he kept his Chihuahua dog in a freezer. The lady did not trust her children to cremate her pet because she thought they would give her the ashes of "something else" so she decided to wait until she found the right place to say goodbye to her dog. And he found it, even though it took him years to get to Funeral Pet.

This story, which for many would sound strange, represents for Alejandro an area of opportunity with social impact, firstly because the animal is given a proper farewell and secondly because they help the environment.

“Previously, when people did not have space in the house, they would go to the gardens to bury them, but after burial there is putrefaction and that goes underground and into the air. On the other hand, cremation is a 100% ecological service in which we provide that solution so that the environment is not contaminated, ”the entrepreneur details.

After 20 years, Funeral Pet is now the number one business in Mexico and Latin America in funeral services for pets. It is the market leader and, although it has already tried the franchise part, it is a pending issue that has not been achieved for one reason: it is not easy to install a crematorium.

Today its main challenge is to expand the next two years to close 2021 with two more branches. In addition to that he will seek to create the first mausoleum for pets in Mexico City.

What is the success of such a painful service as the cremation of companion animals? Alejandro understood that losing a pet causes one of the most complex pains to handle for anyone: it is not about the death of a human being, but it is definitely the departure of a loved one. Therefore, you must offer a dignified, responsible treatment and really care about meeting the physical and emotional needs of your clients. Even though they make fun of you or call you crazy.

With information from Martha Violante