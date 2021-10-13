Earnings Season Begins: Huge Moves Ahead

It is earnings season again!



Earnings season always brings the potential for huge moves in .



This quarter, the name of the game is inflation, as the Federal Reserve takes center stage. The dual mandate of the Fed is price stability and maximum employment. With prices on the rise all round us, it’s beginning to put pressure on the FOMC to taper. Last time that happened, the “taper-tantrum” roiled financial markets. Have stocks now finally strengthened earnings enough to walk on their own two feet?



For several weeks, there has been a rotation into large-cap tech. The old guard of Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon led the way, helping the NASDAQ Composite to all-time highs. Will new money flow into other tech growth stocks? Can value finally come back into popularity?



With the market coming down from all-time highs to key technical support between the 50 and 200-day moving averages, breadth should be much stronger than it is. However, less than half of all stocks right now are trading above their 200-day. That means there are lots of stocks out there that are oversold and well off their highs.



Energy stocks have led the way for the last month, as crude and natural gas prices are skyrocketing. How long can this trend last? Financials stand to benefit from a rise in rates. Could this be the quarter where the big banks finally shine?



All of this means that the dartboard approach is not going to work for you this earnings season. You are going to have to choose your investments wisely.



In the current stock market environment, investors need to focus on companies with the best fundamentals in order to find the big winners this earnings season.



One way to uncover them ahead of time is with our proprietary system called ‘Earnings ESP’ (Expected Surprise Prediction) which can assist you in uncovering these huge winners before they report earnings.



So if you want to increase your odds of success this earnings season—and who wouldn’t, given the market backdrop?—then this is one metric you need to know.



The Crystal Ball of Earnings Season



While it is impossible to know with complete certainty which stocks will deliver positive surprises this earnings season and which ones will disappoint, our proprietary Earnings ESP system determines which stocks have the best chance to surprise with their next earnings announcement. This method has predicted positive earnings surprises with 80.70% accuracy.



The Earnings ESP is simply the percentage difference between the 'Most Accurate Estimate' and the 'Zacks Consensus Estimate' for a company's upcoming earnings per share number:



Earnings ESP = (Most Accurate Estimate / Zacks Consensus Estimate) -1



The most accurate estimate is the consensus of earnings estimates from analysts over the last 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate, on the other hand, takes the consensus of all analysts’ estimates for the quarter, even if that estimate hasn't been revised in three months.



Advance Notice of Positive Earnings Surprises



Timeliness Is Critical



The underlying concept here is that the most recent analyst estimate revisions are usually the most accurate. Think about it – if an analyst revises his earnings estimate right before an earnings release, he is likely using fresh information that will lead to a more accurate estimate than what analysts predicted two or three months ago.



Just like with a weather forecast that is more accurate for tomorrow than when trying to predict the weather three months from now, the more accurate estimates will usually be the ones that have all the most recent information at their disposal.



For example, let’s say specialty retailer XYZ Corp reports earnings next week. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the coming quarter is comprised of eight analysts’ estimates and is $0.75. However, three analysts have increased their earnings estimates for XYZ Corp within the last 30 days.



Perhaps these analysts have recently visited stores and measured traffic, spoken with suppliers, surveyed customers or incorporated recent economic data into their earnings models. The consensus among these recent estimates is $0.78. That would give XYZ Corp an Earnings ESP of 4% ($0.78/$0.75). This company is likely to deliver a positive earnings surprise.



While not all companies that deliver positive earnings surprises will see their stock price rise, studies show that, on average, companies that deliver solid beats see excess returns in their share price for several weeks following the report. This is known as the post-earnings-announcement drift. And finding these stocks before they beat, and then holding them in this ‘drift’ period, can really boost your returns.



Despite several headwinds facing the market, there are bound to be plenty of large positive surprises this quarter. Utilizing Zacks’ Earnings ESP system can greatly increase your odds of finding these big winners before they report.



