Where to Buy Floki Inu Crypto: 2 Ways You Can Get Your Hands on FLOKI Now

What is Floki Inu (CCC: FLOKI-USD ) and why are you suddenly hearing all about it? Let’s dive in and talk about the FLOKI crypto.

That question has been on the minds of many investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts lately, particularly since the new crypto started spurring speculation that it could be the next Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB–USD ).

Its predecessor is working hard to prove it has staying power, and has demonstrated some impressive gains recently with price predictions remaining favorable. This new name on the block has shown that it may be a threat, though. Floki Inu began today by rising 18.9% for the past 24 hours, outperforming SHIB, Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) and all other cryptos.

With this type of market momentum, one question that everyone should be asking is “where can I buy Floki?” Let’s take a look at the buying options that investors will want to know about as Floki continues to prowl.

Buying FLOKI Crypto: The Names to Know

Floki’s webpage conveniently directs visitors directly to information about joining the Floki investor army, known as Vikings. As one might expect, you can purchase the token on popular decentralized exchanges Uniswap and PancakeSwap.

Importantly, investors can also now trade the FLOKI crypto on Gate.io. Benzinga reported that Gate.io is the easiest platform to use, and the quickest.

It’s also worth noting, though, that Gate.io doesn’t allow users to transfer U.S. dollars, so buyers will have to transfer funds from a previously established crypto exchange account. Benzinga recommends accounts through Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) or Gemini.

Most Floki buyers will also likely need to acquire a crypto wallet if they don’t already have one.

While Gate.io may be the easiest, data from CoinMarketCap suggest that the highest trading volume of the FLOKI crypto goes through Uniswap.

For More Information Go To…

The team behind Floki seems to know that there are complexities that come with buying their tokens. In response, they’ve posted two videos to YouTube on how to buy Floki on both the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks. Both videos are short and engaging, providing graphics and easy-to-follow instructions.

As other popular cryptos have demonstrated, growing momentum can come with increased accessibility. Many SHIB holders are anxious for Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) to start listing the token they love, as a recent online petition revealed. We’re still learning about Floki, but everyone should be watching as the company’s October marketing push kicks off.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

