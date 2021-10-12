Want to Join the Coinbase NFT Waitlist? 4 Steps to Take!

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the first publicly traded crypto exchange on Wall Street, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) is familiar with blazing trails. It has been prolific in adding new coins and tokens to its platform, and it often heeds to requests of its user base when it comes to adding new cryptocurrencies or taking on new projects. Now, the company is dipping its toes into the non-fungible token (NFT) world, and it is hoping to take a significant share of the NFT market for itself. In anticipation of this new rollout, investors can join the Coinbase NFT waitlist.

The coming Coinbase NFT platform plans to make the crypto exchange a sort of one-stop shop for all of a typical crypto investor’s basic needs. As it stands right now, NFTs are one of the most popular assets in the crypto industry. This new platform then is a savvy move on Coinbase’s part.

According to the Coinbase FAQ page, the incoming NFT platform will allow users to mint, buy, collect and showcase their NFTs through a single outlet. So now, in addition to being one of the first publicly traded crypto exchanges, it will also be one of the first publicly traded NFT marketplaces.

How to Join the Coinbase NFT Waitlist

Users looking to join the Coinbase NFT platform will have an easy time doing so. But, they will be faced with the difficult task of waiting. Here’s how one can prepare to join the platform:

First, one must sign up for the waitlist using the Coinbase NFT landing page.

Coinbase will begin letting users off of the waitlist in order of sign-ups. This means the sooner you apply to join, the sooner you can get onto the platform.

Another way to bump up in the waitlist is through referrals. Users can refer others to the platform, who can then use a unique code that links back the the referring user. The more people one refers, the further they can get bumped up the list.

From there, it’s a waiting game as Coinbase slowly lets users into the new platform.

