Lowe's (LOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $212.12, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 2.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOW as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.27, up 14.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.55 billion, down 3.41% from the prior-year quarter.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.33 per share and revenue of $93.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.88% and +3.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. LOW currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, LOW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.67.

Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.