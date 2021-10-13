McDonald's (MCD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed at $242.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 1.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.37%.

MCD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MCD to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.02 billion, up 11.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.03 per share and revenue of $22.95 billion, which would represent changes of +49.26% and +19.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MCD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, MCD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.74.

Also, we should mention that MCD has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

