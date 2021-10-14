40% of Mexican workers have suffered mental exhaustion in the last year, says study

A recent survey confirmed predictions about the negative effects the would have on people's . A study of the company Adecco found that 40% of Mexican workers have suffered from in the last year, mainly from “ high workloads” and isolation .

The study analyzed the responses of nearly 15,000 respondents in 25 countries, including Mexico, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, and several European nations. The results showed that, regardless of factors such as age and gender, 38% of workers worldwide have reported suffering from mental exhaustion .

Mexico narrowly exceeds the global average, as 4 out of 10 respondents stated that they have experienced such discomfort due to “high workloads” in the last 12 months, that is, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study attributes this deterioration to the fact that working hours have increased an average of 14% worldwide. Despite this, 72% of Mexicans affirm that they still feel motivated in their work .

Mental exhaustion vs. Motivation

Regarding the motivation of the workers, the global average is 64% , but the Adecco survey revealed two very curious data.

The country where the highest incidence of mental exhaustion was detected is Australia (53%), but it also registered the highest percentage of motivation among employees, with 78%.

On the other hand, Japan had the lowest rate (20%), however, it turned out to be the country where workers feel less motivated, with only 35%.

Mental health is not a question of age

After analyzing the responses by generational groups, the study revealed that there is no big difference: isolation is altering everyone equally. The most affected are the 'Baby Boomers' with 32% , followed by Generation X and Gen-Z (Centennials), with 32% each, while Millennials reached 30% .

71% of those surveyed said that it will be important for them to have mental health help in the future, and 74% expect their company to prioritize this problem and provide some form of support.