Supreme Court ratifies protection of SkyAlert to operate private seismic alert

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ratified the amparo granted in January 2020 so that SkyAlert de México against the prohibition that private companies can operate a seismic alert system in Mexico City , without authorization from the capital's government.

This occurs in the context of the Comprehensive Law of Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City, which sought to prevent the seismic alerting company from operating freely, "limiting the right of its users and clients to decide by the seismic warning technology they would like ”, according to the company in a statement.

Thus, the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court unanimously confirmed an injunction that says that SkyAlert can contribute to the country's seismic alert, without the alleged legal restrictions.

Theseismic alert app was going through a difficult time in 2017 when it had just three million active users. However, on, its system warned seconds before the infamous earthquake that struck Mexico City. With this, it achieved alerts on time to thousands of people and for four days it became the favorite app of users.