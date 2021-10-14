New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Arconic Corporation ARNC is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET is a manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS is a provider of dialysis care and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

