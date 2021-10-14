Pinterest (PINS) Launches Havens to Support Mental Health

Pinterest PINS recently announced the launch of "an oasis against burnout" through a new project called Pinterest Havens: Invest in Rest, to mark the occasion of World Mental Health Day held on Oct 10 in an effort to create space where people can reflect on the global impact of mental health, both on its platform and in the real world.



Pinterest Havens offers a variety of mental health tips and exercise routines, inviting users to take time out of their day to relax and take a break. Throughout 2021, the platform has seen an increase in searches for Sunday Restart Routine (+7x) and Stress Relief Tips (+12x), among other consultations related to mental health.



The inaugural Pinterest Havens board will explore the relationship between mental health and rest, featuring Idea Pins on the topic from creators around the world, touching on concepts including bedtime affirmations, gratitude journal prompts and tips for a mental reboot.



Pinterest is also looking to take its Havens initiative beyond the platform, with a new installation of Havens in real life as an art installation. It will be located in Boxville on the south side of Chicago, curated by local artist Dwight White. Pinterest says the installation works alongside the online Havens community board to encourage viewers to take a breath and focus on their well-being.



Pinterest will also donate $80,000 to three Chicago organizations namely, Boundless Early Education, Urban Juncture Foundation, and Coffee, Hip Hop & Mental Health dedicated to supporting the local community as part of its broader wellness funding commitment.

- Zacks

Pinterest’s Efforts to Address Mental Health and Emotional Well-being

The Havens initiative is the latest in Pinterest's efforts to provide mental health assistance and emotional well-being information on its platform. Pinterest has a history of closely monitoring content displaying harmful messaging. Users searching for keywords related to eating disorders, suicide or other mental health concerns are redirected to recovery or mental health resources.



The platform's self-care program, which provides quick exercises to help users dealing with mental health issues, along with direct links to professional assistance has gained immense popularity among its Gen Z user base.



Gen Z Pinners continued to be highly engaged in second-quarter 2021. US MAUs under 25 grew in double digits year over year and showed particularly strong engagement with the company’s new native content format, Idea Pins.



Pinterest has also prohibited weight-loss ads across its platform. The National Eating Disorders Association guided Pinterest in updating its policy as searches for healthy eating, healthy lifestyle and fitness tips grew within the past year.



Pinterest is not the only company to restrict weight loss content. Both Instagram and Facebook FB clamped down on ads for miracle diets and weight-loss products in 2019 but Pinterest is the first to ban these ads completely.



Pinterest's existing bans on ads contain other areas of concern including before-and-after weight-loss imagery, weight-loss procedures and appetite suppressant pills. Meanwhile, ads promoting healthy lifestyles or fitness services continue to gain prominence especially since the coronavirus outbreak wherein users search for related terms, such as dating stress and job anxiety have increased.



According to a survey firm Statista, 71% of global Pinterest users are female. In the United States, Pinterest reaches 80% of mothers and 42% of adult women. That same group makes 80% of the buying decisions in U.S. households. Such efforts are expected to boost female user growth and retention on its platform.



Moreover, Pinterest has expanded its existing partnership with Shopify SHOP to 27 new countries, which is expected to improve advertiser engagement and user experience on the platform.



However, increasing competition for ad dollars globally from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, Google and Twitter TWTR are major headwinds for the company.

