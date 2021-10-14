Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Progressive (PGR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Premiums Rise

Progressive (PGR) Q3 earnings reflect increase in premiums, offset by higher expenses.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 19 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 57.6%. The bottom line plunged 82.4% year over year.

- Zacks

The Progressive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

The Progressive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

 

Behind the Headlines

Net premiums written were $12.4 billion in the quarter, up 13% from $10.1 billion a year ago. Net premiums earned increased 14% to nearly $11.3 billion.



Net realized gains on securities were $36.8 million, down 93% year over year.



Combined ratio — percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 1260 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 100.4.

September Numbers

Operating revenues were $3.7 million, up 13.7% year over year. The improvement can be attributed to a 14.4% increase in premiums, 13.4% higher fees and other revenues and a 32.4% rise in service revenues. This was partially offset by 2.5% lower investment income.



Premium improvement was driven by increase in premiums across all lines of business.



Total expenses increased 28.9% year over year to $2.9billion due to 38.1% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses as well as 12.6% increase in policy acquisition costs. A decline of 2.5% in other underwriting expenses limited the downside.



Policies in force were impressive in the Personal Auto segment, improving 8% from the year-ago month’s levels to 17.6 million. Special Lines climbed 8% to 5.3 million.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto advanced 10% year over year to 9.6 million and Agency Auto improved 9% to 8 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 19% year over year to 0.9 million. The Property business had about 2.7 million policies in force in September, up 13%.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $30.88 as of Sep 30, 2021, up 2.8% from $30.04 on Sep 30, 2020.



Return-on-equity in September 2021 was 19.4%, down 1730 bps year over year. Debt-to-total capital ratio improved 210 bps to 20.9

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Release

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.14, down 34.6% from year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB is set to report third -quarter 2021 results on Oct 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 99 cents, up 52.3% from year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



First American Financial Corporation FAF is set to report third -quarter 2021 results on Oct 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.66, suggesting an improvement of 26.7% year over year.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Is MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Stocks

3 Tech Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 40% or More

Finance

Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?

Chris Markoch

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

6 Ways Brands Can Prepare For the Holiday Season Right Now

Sharon Harris

Sharon Harris

Amazon

Amazon copied products from its sellers to offer them cheaper and position its own brands, says report

Entrepreneur en Español
Reimagining the Way We Work

3 Steps for Onboarding Remote and In-Person Employees That Make Your Hybrid Team More Collaborative

Danielle Itani

Danielle Itani

Read More