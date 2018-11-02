What happens to your social networks when you die?

We have all wondered what happens to our once we die. And there is a real fear that someone will enter the accounts and discover some of our secrets or use the information in an incorrect way. But don't worry, because although that did happen in years past, there are now many options to secure your posthumous digital wishes. has opened doors to organizations responsible for social networks and has allowed the development of applications that will allow you to organize your affairs before leaving.

Facebook

Image: Thought Catalog via Unsplash

When the largest social media platform realized that its users were beginning to die - according to data revealed by the page, around 30 million people with a Facebook account have died in the last 10 years - they decided to take action in the case. Now they have different options so that each person can make the decision that suits them best.

One of the things you can do is notify the page that, in the event of your death, your profile will be converted into a memorial one. To achieve this, you must activate the option in your preference and if you die, one of your friends or family must notify Facebook so that it will eventually change its configuration. This option allows your friends to continue posting on your profile that becomes a mural of celebration in your life .

You can also indicate that in case of death, your account is permanently deleted. For this you will need a legacy contact or someone who demonstrates that they have access to all your things legally. It's an important mission, so think carefully about who might be a good legacy contact.

It is important to say that if the legal requirements are not met for the legacy person to be responsible for the account or to close it, the account will remain open.

Instagram

Image: Kate Torline via Unsplash

Instagram has a similar policy to Facebook because you can also "memorialize" your account. To do so, a relative of yours or your legal representative has to report your death to the company and make the request to convert your profile into an "in memoriam". They can also request that the account be closed. The request will be valid if they present the pertinent documentation that includes a birth and death certificate and proof that the person making the request is the legal representative of the deceased person.

Twitter

Image: Souvik Banerjee via Unsplash

We have good news, because Twitter has a very strict policy regarding the death of its users: no one can enter an account after its founder has died - of course, as long as no one has the passwords available.

The only thing you can do is request that the profile be closed, but only a direct relative of the owner can do so by presenting a copy of an identification and a copy of the death certificate. So if you want your footprint to be erased on Twitter after your death, we recommend that you leave it said so that your family members can act when necessary.

Emails

Image: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash

Almost all companies respect the user a lot and it is difficult to obtain the contents of the same - more if it is a postal company like Gmail -. You can cross out the option in your configuration so that nobody gets that information. On the other hand, you can let someone manage your account after your death or your family or legal representative can request access.

What do you think of these platforms? Would you use any of these options when it is time to leave Earth?