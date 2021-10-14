Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
You can now print your birth certificate from home

In Mexico City it will not be necessary to go to Civil Registry modules to obtain certified copies of birth, marriage or death certificates because you can do it on your own printer.

The Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP) of Mexico City announced that the different minutes can be requested through a new government website .

Thanks to this digitization, citizens will no longer have to go to modules of the Civil Registry in person, a process that used to be time consuming and not enjoyable. On the site they will be able to make the payment and receive a copy of the document immediately. If it is printed on a letter-size white sheet, it will be valid before any municipal, state and federal authority.

“From the comfort of your home, from one, as long as you have internet, the payment is online and the birth certificate is digital and is just as valid as if you go to Arcos de Belén or any other place, also the certificate of death or the proceeding certificate, ” said the head of government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum in a press conference.

The purpose of this change is not only to reduce the lines in different modules and to make the formalities easier for people, but it also wants to reduce the coyotaje. Despite seeking to avoid corruption, digital frauds have been detected in which the copy never arrives after paying. This is why it is important that you make sure you are on the official site before making any payment.

Steps to follow to download your certificate:

  1. Enter actas.cdmx.gob.mx

  2. Create your Llave CDMX Account, or log in if you already have it

  3. Select the type of certificate you need

  4. Fill in the fields that they ask you

  5. Download it!



