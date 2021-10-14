Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $345.37, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.71% gain on the day.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, up 36.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion, up 55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $10.09 billion, which would represent changes of +23.02% and +71.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% lower. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research