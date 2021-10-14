Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $74.35, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.71% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 8.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.

RBLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RBLX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower within the past month. RBLX is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

