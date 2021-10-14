Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $43.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.71%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 18.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 5.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.

MARA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MARA is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 966.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75.05 million, up 8834.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $247.35 million, which would represent changes of +1075% and +5577.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.52% higher. MARA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, MARA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.09, so we one might conclude that MARA is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

