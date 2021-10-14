Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $40.93, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.71% gain on the day.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HOOD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2021.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOOD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 116.83% higher within the past month. HOOD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HOOD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.26.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research