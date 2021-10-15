Style And Substance: Apple iPhone 13

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have durable flat-edge designs and aluminum frames that come in five gorgeous colors.

Apple

Both the 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays feature Ceramic Shield on the front, making the device less prone to breaks, while the improved Super Retina XDR OLED displays deliver an incredible contrast ratio for true blacks, as well as a 28% increase in maximum outdoor brightness.

Photo taken with the new iPhone 13 wide camera, which features sensor-shift OIS and a ƒ/1.6 aperture. Source: Apple

Both models are rated IP68 for water resistance, and they start at 128GB of storage to accommodate all of your photos and videos. A redesigned rear camera layout with diagonally arranged lenses make up the advanced dual-camera system, which enables the TrueDepth camera system and the Face ID offering.

Apple iPhone 13 live text. Source: Apple

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast of super-fast performance and enhanced power efficiency thanks to its use of the A15 Bionic. The new models also feature longer battery lives, with users getting to enjoy 2.5 more hours of battery life on iPhone 13, and 1.5 more hours on iPhone 13 mini than previous versions- and who wouldn’t want that?

