Style And Substance: Apple iPhone 13

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have durable flat-edge designs and aluminum frames that come in five gorgeous colors.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have durable flat-edge designs and aluminum frames that come in five gorgeous colors.

Apple

Both the 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays feature Ceramic Shield on the front, making the device less prone to breaks, while the improved Super Retina XDR OLED displays deliver an incredible contrast ratio for true blacks, as well as a 28% increase in maximum outdoor brightness.

Photo taken with the new iPhone 13 wide camera, which features sensor-shift OIS and a ƒ/1.6 aperture. Source: Apple

Both models are rated IP68 for water resistance, and they start at 128GB of storage to accommodate all of your photos and videos. A redesigned rear camera layout with diagonally arranged lenses make up the advanced dual-camera system, which enables the TrueDepth camera system and the Face ID offering.

Apple iPhone 13 live text. Source: Apple

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast of super-fast performance and enhanced power efficiency thanks to its use of the A15 Bionic. The new models also feature longer battery lives, with users getting to enjoy 2.5 more hours of battery life on iPhone 13, and 1.5 more hours on iPhone 13 mini than previous versions- and who wouldn’t want that?

Related: Wake Up (The Right Way): Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light

Tamara Clarke

Written By

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

More About Technology

programming

Python ranks as the most popular programming language for the first time in 20 years

Entrepreneur en Español
ent-o Insider

It Takes a Village: How Blockchain, Crypto and NFTs Ensure Digital Trust

Jessica Billingsley
Finance

Digital Wallets Are Now A Key Part Of The Customer Experience. Here’s Why.

David Fletcher

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Africa

The Sixth Global Business Forum Africa By Dubai Chamber and Expo 2020 Dubai Explores New Avenues Of UAE-Africa Cooperation

Tamara Pupic

Tamara Pupic

Leadership

Jean-Michel Habis Is Ready To Take His Enterprise, Layout International, To New Horizons

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Fashion Tech

Startup Spotlight: Dubai's Fashion Foresight Aims To Bring The Latest Tech Innovations To The Fashion Industry

Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Read More