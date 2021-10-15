New Strong Buy Stocks for October 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Ryder System, Inc. R: This logistics and transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus

Quest Resource Holding Corporation QRHC: This environmental consulting and management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Price and Consensus

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT: This company that is engaged in tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Rocket Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT: This provider of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Applied Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (QRHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.