Women entrepreneurs will hold a business summit to reactivate the economy

The emergency derived from COVID-19 caused a greater impact among women and deepened existing gender inequalities. More than 1 million women lost their jobs in Mexico in the last year as a result of the health crisis, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

In addition, a large number of women between 25 and 44 years of age operate in the informal sector, which prevents them from receiving financing, training and other incentives that are available in the formal sector, warned Sonia Garza, national president of the Mexican Association of Business Women (AMMJE).

The economic empowerment of women is a fundamental key to achieving true equality.

With the aim of encouraging women to reconnect, generate more businesses and consequently more jobs, the AMMJE, a community with more than five decades of history, promoting projects to unite, accompany and listen to the concerns of thousands of businesswomen who day by day employ and participate in the strengthening of the national economy, will celebrate the Reconnect Summit AMMJE 2021 .

It is one of the most relevant meeting of women entrepreneurs in the country, which seeks to provide answers and reactivation tools at the same time that it will generate a business community among women entrepreneurs.

The event will be held in a hybrid format on October 30 and 31, November 1 and 2, 2021, at the Tampico Convention and Exhibition Center, Tamaulipas with the participation of virtual and face-to-face attendees.

"We are clear about our desire for general well-being in equal circumstances promoted by the mission that defines us: doing business where women play a decision-making role with an even floor," said Sonia Garza.

The Reconnect AMMJE Summit 2021 has the support of top organizations of the business sector such as CONCAMIN and COPARMEX. It will generate a business environment with the participation of more than 2,000 women among businesswomen, entrepreneurs, students, investors, civil organizations, governments and universities.

The event will have 100 exhibitors and allies from the business ecosystem who will offer local, regional, national and export products, as well as conferences and workshops with the purpose of guiding the country's businesswomen to enhance their skills and resources. See the full agenda here .