Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 15th
R, PVAC, MUR, and COP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on October 15, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:
Ryder System, Inc. R: This logistics and transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
Ryder System’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ryder System, Inc. Price
Ryder System, Inc. price | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
Penn Virginia Corporation PVAC: This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.
Penn Virginia Corporation Price and Consensus
Penn Virginia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote
Penn Virginia Corp’s shares gained 48.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Penn Virginia Corporation Price
Penn Virginia Corporation price | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote
Murphy Oil Corporation MUR: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Murphy Oil Corporation Price and Consensus
Murphy Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote
Murphy Oil’s shares gained 33% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Murphy Oil Corporation Price
Murphy Oil Corporation price | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote
ConocoPhillips COP: This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
ConocoPhillips’ shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ConocoPhillips Price
ConocoPhillips price | ConocoPhillips Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.