These Are The Ten Biggest Food Services Companies

The food services industry includes the facilities that serve meals and snacks to customers for eating away from home. Thus, this industry includes fast food outlets, cafeterias, full-service restaurants and other establishments that prepare and sell food to the general public for a profit. It was one of the industries that suffered heavily last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is now slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest food services companies.

Ten Biggest Food Services Companies

We have used the latest available revenue numbers to rank the ten biggest food services companies. Following are the ten biggest food services companies:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (>$3,000 million)

Founded in 1969, this company operates and develops restaurant and retail outlets. Year-to-date, its shares are up more than 4% but are down over 2% in the last three months. It made a profit of over $250 million in 2020, up from a loss of over $32 million in 2019. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is headquartered in Lebanon, Tenn. and has over 70,000 employees.

Brinker International (>$3,200 million)

Founded in 1975, this company owns, develops and franchises Chili's Grill and Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. Year-to-date, its shares are down more than 12% and over 14% in the last three months. It made a profit of over $131 million in 2020, up from over $24 million in 2019. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is headquartered in Dallas and has over 56,000 employees.

Domino's Pizza (>$3,600 million)

Founded in 1960, this company manages a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has the following business segments: International Franchise, Supply Chain and U.S. Stores. Year-to-date, its shares have returned more than 24% but are down over 6% in the last three months. It made a profit of over $491 million in 2020, up from over $430 million in 2019. Domino's Pizza is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. and has over 13,000 employees.

Bloomin' Brands (>$4,100 million)

Founded in 2006, this company acquires, operates, designs and develops restaurant concepts. Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has the following business segments: U.S. and International. Year-to-date, its shares have returned more than 24% but are down over 6% in the last three months. It made a loss of over $158 million in 2020, compared to a profit of over $130 million in 2019. Bloomin' Brands is headquartered in Tampa, Fla. and has over 90,000 employees.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (>$5,500 million)

Founded in 1993, this company develops and operates classically-cooked, real food without using artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is popular for burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads. Year-to-date, its shares have returned more than 32% and over 17% in the last three months. It made a profit of over $355 million in 2020, up from over $350 million in 2019. Chipotle Mexican Grill is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. and has over 80,000 employees.

Yum! Brands (>$5,500 million)

Founded in 1938, it is a service restaurant company that develops, operates, franchises, and licenses a system of restaurants. Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has the following business segments: Pizza Hut Division, KFC Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. Year-to-date, its shares have returned more than 26% and over 6% in the last three months. It made a profit of over $900 million in 2020, down from over $1.2 billion in 2019. Yum! Brands is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and has over 30,000 employees.

Darden Restaurants (>$8,500 million)

Founded in 1938, it is a service restaurant company that offers restaurant services. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has the following business segments: LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Fine Dining, and Other Business. Year-to-date, its shares have returned more than 26% and over 6% in the last three months. It made a profit of over $632 million in 2020, up from a loss of over $49 million in 2019. Darden Restaurants is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and has over 184,000 employees.

Yum China Holdings (>$8,700 million)

Founded in 1987, this company operates and manages restaurants and fast food chains. Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) has the following business segments: KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. Year-to-date, its shares have returned more than 4% but are down over 7% in the last three months. It made a profit of over $8.2 billion in 2020, down from over $8.7 billion in 2019. Yum China Holdings is headquartered in Shanghai (China) and has over 400,000 employees.

McDonald's (>$21,000 million)

Founded in 1940, McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) operates and franchises restaurants that offer burgers, coffee, soft drinks and more items. It offers the following products: Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, McNuggets, wraps, McDonald's Fries and more. Year-to-date, its shares have returned more than 13% and over 4% in the last three months. McDonald's made a profit of over $4.7 billion in 2020, down from over $6 billion in 2019. McDonald's is headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill. and has over 200,000 employees.

Starbucks (>$26,500 million)

Founded in 1985, this company makes, markets and sells specialty coffee. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) owns many popular brands: Teavana, Tazo Tea, Evolution Fresh and Seattle's Best. Year-to-date, its shares have returned more than 4%, but have lost over 5% in the last three months. Starbucks made a profit of over $928 million in 2020, down from $3.59 billion in 2019. Starbucks is headquartered in Seattle and has over 340,000 employees.