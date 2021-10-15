Tesla’s Cybertruck And Roadster Delayed Again(!)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is used to announcing development deadlines and launch dates for its new models that are rarely met. During the annual meeting of Tesla shareholders, Elon Musk, CEO of the company, has confirmed that the Roadster’s production will not take place until 2023 –six years after the presentation of the first prototype.

capitalstreet_fx06 / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Delays

The launch of the Roadster hypercar –whose second-generation concept was presented in 2017– was initially scheduled for 2020. Musk blames this delay on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has knocked out the automotive industry worldwide.

The Cybertruck pick-up apparently will also be delayed with respect to initial forecasts, as the brand has been unable to meet the expected deadlines despite the first deliveries having been scheduled for the end of this year.

“We will most likely see the final Cybertruck next year and then hit high volume production by 2023. Hopefully, by then, we can be producing the Semi and Roadster,” Musk was quoted as saying in Auto Express.

“We should overcome our severe shortage in the supply chain in 2023. I am optimistic that this will be the case.”

Tesla To Launch New Compact In 2023

Tesla also plans to launch its new compact model in 2023, a vehicle designed and manufactured exclusively in Giga Shanghai, China. It will have an ambitious starting price target of $25,000.

However, the delays accumulated by the rest of the firm's projects could derail these plans.

Although it is still too early to know, the truth is that, according to the company's record, the only model that has not arrived later than expected is the Model Y –at least in its American and Chinese versions, since the EU variant was postponed a few months.

“This year has been a constant struggle with parts supply. We’ve been limited by so many supply chain shortages –not just chips,” Musk said.

Tesla is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders’ families.