Upload info from business cards quickly and easily.

April 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

CardScan Executive V5

Manufacturer: Corex Technologies



Street price: $299



Phone: (800) 94-COREX



Web site: www.cardscan.com



Tired of typing up names from business cards after every trade show? The CardScan Executive V5 not only scans your cards quickly, but also syncs to your PC via a USB or parallel ports, exporting the information to your address book in Outlook, ACT! or Lotus Notes. It can even read foreign-language cards.