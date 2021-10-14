If You Invested $1,000 in Floki Inu in August, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The investment cycles of 2021 have taught us a lot. One of the most important lessons we’ve been forced to confront is how much power the pupcoin can have. It began with Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) and had moved on to Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ) within a few months, a token created to kill the very crypto from which it had been spun. Before the fall had even started, though, investment communities were struggling to comprehend the next member of the pack. Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) was inspired by “Dogefather” Elon Musk’s infamous tweet that announced he adopted a Shiba Inu puppy of the same name. Since then, Floki has emerged as the current leader of the pack as the pupcoin frenzy continues.

Let’s Talk About Floki Inu Investments

Since Floki’s launch, investors have had plenty of questions, especially around where and how they can buy it.

Floki Inu can be easily purchased and traded on platforms such as Uniswap, PancakeSwap and Gate.io. The new crypto phenomenon may have only recently begun to dominate mainstream investment conversations, but there were investors who were early to the party. That leads us to an interesting question — If you’d purchased $1,000 worth of Floki Inu on Aug. 1, 2021, how much would that investment be worth today?

As it turns out, a $1,000 dollar investment at a time when Floki was trading at $0.000004436 would currently be just over $16,553. Since the beginning of August, Floki Inu has increased in value by roughly 1,555.32%. Not a bad return on investment, particularly as the token shows no sighs of slowing down.

What’s the Word on the Street?

Part of the reason for Floki Inu’s sudden rise is that social media users are bullish on FLOKI. The crypto is constantly trending on Twitter as its investor army, known as Vikings, speculate just how high it can go and try to hype it up. So far, it seems to be working.

$FLOKI keeps printing higher highs and all time highs. Did you miss the $SHIB and $DOGE pump?#FLOKI is only $800million market cap. 100x from here will flip $DOGE ATH. 25x from here will flip $SHIB ATH. Lots on potential. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/3U2ZfiqqP1 — DEXhawk (the Viking) (@0xDeXHawk) October 13, 2021

Additionally, October has brought a significant marketing push from the team behind Floki. Social media indicates that they’ve been hard at work and are doing everything in their power to ride the current wave.

#FLOKI pretty much has London Underground locked down right now! You can't go anywhere in the Tube without coming across the $FLOKI brand and messaging. This is just one of the many ongoing campaigns we have in place to position #FLOKI for world domination. pic.twitter.com/QxjjeEvK6u — Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) October 11, 2021

What’s Next?

There’s plenty that we’re still learning about Floki Inu. One thing that we do know, though, is that anyone who invested in this token prior to the current rush is pretty happy right now.

Vikings have called for Floki to go to the moon. No one knows how high it can go, but everyone should be watching.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

