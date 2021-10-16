The Executive Selection: Persol SS21

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A great pair of sunglasses can not only elevate your look, but it can also boost your mood. Having seen them on the runway of Persol’s Spring 2021 collection, we’re a fan of the brand’s vintage-inspired glasses that pay homage to new architecture and design trends, which comes through easily in their sophisticated construction and unconventional shapes.

Persol Persol SS21

Source: Persol

If you’re someone who likes to stand out with your style, Persol’s collection of shades is definitely worth your while.

