The Executive Selection: Persol SS21

Having seen them on the runway of Persol's Spring 2021 collection, we're a fan of the brand's vintage-inspired glasses.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A great pair of sunglasses can not only elevate your look, but it can also boost your mood. Having seen them on the runway of Persol’s Spring 2021 collection, we’re a fan of the brand’s vintage-inspired glasses that pay homage to new architecture and design trends, which comes through easily in their sophisticated construction and unconventional shapes.

Persol
Persol SS21

Source: Persol

If you’re someone who likes to stand out with your style, Persol’s collection of shades is definitely worth your while. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Karen Wazen Eyewear

More About Lifestyle

Health and Wellness

The Untold Emotional and Financial Toll That Home Caregiving Is Having on the Workforce

Sleep

Better Sleep Begins When You Stop Snoring

Entrepreneur Store
Health and Wellness

Overcoming (And Embracing) Mental Health Issues When Looking For A Job

Liz Abere

Liz Abere

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Style And Substance: Apple iPhone 13

Tamara Clarke

Tamara Clarke

Africa

The Sixth Global Business Forum Africa By Dubai Chamber and Expo 2020 Dubai Explores New Avenues Of UAE-Africa Cooperation

Tamara Pupic

Tamara Pupic

Leadership

Jean-Michel Habis Is Ready To Take His Enterprise, Layout International, To New Horizons

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Read More