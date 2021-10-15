Where to buy Dog Crocs? These doggy sandals are breaking the internet because they are adorable!

The market for pet products is growing at an astonishing rate. There are those who attribute this phenomenon to the social isolation derived from the pandemic. By losing contact with other humans, people are channeling their affection, attachment, and budget to the lomitos . Proof of this are the 'Dog Crocs' , Crocs-type sandals for dogs that in recent days have gone viral on the internet, thanks to the power of social networks.

Geharty vía Amazon

Crocs are perhaps the most controversial type of shoe of the last decade. There are those who love them for their comfort and practicality, while others call them 'ugly' and even see them as enemies of fashion. However, this does not detract from their popularity and the brand is launching more and more models and styles to satisfy its loyal consumers and attract new ones.

While there are those who say that putting clothes on the furry is a form of animal abuse, others defend the use of pet shoes . The argument is that these can protect their feet when the floor is too cold, too hot or wet. They can also be useful when walking on cobblestone surfaces where they can get hurt.

So if we add the popularity of Crocs to the rise of pet products, we have a new trend: doggy sandals.

From a few days to here, social networks such as TikTok and Instagram have been flooded with images of cute furry dogs wearing these peculiar shoes.

Right now, many tenderloin lovers are desperately looking for a pair for their 'doggie', but it is not so easy to find them.

Where do you sell the 'Dog Crocs?

Of course, these cute dog flip flops are not an official Crocs signature product . Actually, they belong to the GEHARTY brand, which has now become famous among animalovers .

The 'Crocs for dogs' are made of a material very similar to the human ones and come in blue, green, pink, yellow and red colors .

As for the size, they only have models for small dogs , which you can also put on your cat (if it is left, of course). But perhaps increasing demand will motivate manufacturers to make them in more sizes.

Its price is between 15 and 22 dollars (300 to 400 Mexican pesos) , depending on how many pairs you buy, and you can find them on Amazon . However, as expected, at the moment they are exhausted, so we will have to cross our fingers that they will restock soon.

According to the Daily Paws portal, the GEHARTY brand has said that these little shoes are not made to take your furry for a walk and that they are only fun decoration, perfect for uploading a photo on social networks and that everyone dies of tenderness.