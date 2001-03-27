Keep your sore wrists in check.

March 27, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Wrist-Mate



Manufacturer: NTA



Street price: $9.99



Phone: (888) 565-9101



Web site: www.wrist-mate.com



After pounding away at that killer presentation for a few days, you have two painful reminders to show for all your hard work: sore wrists. The Wrist-Mate promises to be your ergonomic dream come true. A Velcro dot helps you attach the height-adjustable pad to the rear part of your mouse, and because it attaches directly to your mouse, it provides constant support to your wrists. The Wrist-Mate supports the wrist in a straight or neutral position on its cushioned, velvet-top surface.