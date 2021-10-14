Cardano Price Predictions: Can the ADA Crypto Really Hit $20 By Year End?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today, crypto investors have reason to take a look at Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD ) and the various Cardano price predictions that are circulating in the market. Indeed, one of the more stable cryptocurrencies of late, Cardano has essentially traded flat over the past month. Compared to some other high-flying crypto tokens, Cardano has underwhelmed many investors.

That’s not to say there’s not a fair share of bulls on Cardano. A range of crypto experts have stepped up their belief that Cardano could once again take off.

How bullish are these targets?

Well, some suggest Cardano could hit $20 by the year’s end. Given that such a move would imply Cardano is a potential 10-bagger over the next two-and-a-half months, there’s certainly raised some eyebrows.

Let’s take a look at the range of Cardano price targets to see what sort of range the experts are putting on Cardano right now.

Cardano Price Predictions

For context, at the time of writing, ADA currently trades at $2.19 per token.

Ben Armstrong, known as @Bitboy_Crypto, recently pegged ADA as a $15 to $20 token, given possible parabolic price action near the end of the cycle.

FxStreet suggests Cardano needs to break through the $2.60 level to see new all-time highs.

Additionally, CoinQuora has placed a $10 price target on ADA if everything goes well.

Finally, WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $4.59 and $14.06, respectively, for ADA.

