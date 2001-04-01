Vox.Link Cell Phone Base Station

An easier way to make all your cell phone calls
This story appears in the April 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
Vox.Link Cell Phone Base Station
  • Manufacturer: Vox2
  • Street price: $200
  • Phone: (866) VOX2-INC
  • Web site: www.vox2.com

Ever wish you could use your home phone to answer and make calls off your cell phone? Now you can. Vox.Link Cell Phone Base Station's distinctive ring will let you know which line is ringing, and a switch allows you to decide which line you're using when making outgoing calls. An added bonus is that it doubles as a cell phone battery charger. The Vox.Link comes bundled with an RJ-11 socket for connection to a telephone wall socket, a standard telephone cord and an AC adaptor, and it supports the most popular Ericsson, Motorola and Nokia wireless phones.

