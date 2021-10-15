New to Investing? This 1 Building Products Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point

Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success.

Breaking Down the Zacks Focus List

That's what the Zacks Focus List, a portfolio of 50 stocks, offers investors. Not only does it serve as a starting point for long-term investors, but all stocks included in the list are poised to outperform the market over the next 12 months.

What makes the Focus List even more helpful is that each selection is accompanied by a full Zacks Analyst Report, which explains the reasoning behind every stock's selection and why we believe it's a good pick for the long-term.

The portfolio's past performance only solidifies why investors should consider it as a starting point. For 2020, the Focus List gained 13.85% on an annualized basis compared to the S&P 500's return of 9.38%. Cumulatively, the portfolio has returned 2,519.23% while the S&P returned 854.95%. Returns are for the period of February 1, 1996 to March 31, 2021.

Focus List Methodology

When stocks are picked for the Focus List, it reflects our enduring reliance on the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Earnings estimates are expectations of growth and profitability, and are determined by brokerage analysts. Together with company management, these analysts examine every aspect that may affect future earnings, like interest rates, the economy, and sector and industry optimism.

Investors also need to look at what a company will earn down the road. This is why earnings estimate revisions are so important.

Stocks that receive upward earnings estimate revisions are more likely to receive even more upward changes in the future. For example, if an analyst raised their estimates last month, they're more likely to do it again this month, and other analysts are likely to do the same.

Harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions is where the Zacks Rank comes in. The Zacks Rank, which is a unique, proprietary stock-rating model, employs earnings estimate revisions to make it easier to build a winning portfolio.

The Zacks Rank consists of four main pillars: Agreement, Magnitude, Upside, and Surprise. Each one is given a raw score, which is recalculated every night and compiled into the Rank. Then, stocks are classified into five groups, ranging from "Strong Buy" to "Strong Sell," using this data.

The Focus List is comprised of stocks hand-picked from a long list of #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) ranked companies, meaning that each new addition boasts a bullish earnings consensus among analysts.

Since stock prices respond to revisions, it can be very profitable to buy stocks with rising earnings estimates. By buying Focus List stocks, then, you're likely getting into companies whose future earnings estimates will be raised, potentially leading to price momentum.

Focus List Spotlight

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) is a leading producer of recreational vehicles in the United States. It has been manufacturing RVs for around 60 years. The motorhomes or RVs are made in the company's vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Iowa, while the travel trailer and fifth wheel trailers are produced in Indiana. The company distributes its products through independent dealers throughout the United States and Canada.

Since being added to the Focus List on July 18, 2016 at $23.30 per share, shares of Winnebago Industries have increased 203.56% to $70.73. The stock is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

For fiscal 2021, one analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.01 to $7.95. WGO boasts an average earnings surprise of 50.1%.

Moreover, analysts are expecting Winnebago Industries's earnings to grow 208.1% for the current fiscal year.

Another standout Focus List stock you could consider is Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. HII. HII builds, designs, and maintains both nuclear- and non-nuclear-powered ships for military and defense services around the globe.

Huntington Ingalls is a #2 (Buy)-ranked stock, and shares have gained almost 35.64% since being added to the portfolio.

Two analysts have raised their earnings outlook for the current fiscal year. HII's bottom line is now expected to rise about 34% year-over-year; the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.44 to $13.44 per share. Additionally, Huntington Ingalls has an average earnings surprise of 25.45%.

