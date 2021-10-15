New on Coinbase October 2021: 4 Things to Know About BADGER and RARI Cryptos

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN ) is continuing to add more cryptos to its exchange with the newest additions being BadgerDAO (CCC:BADGER-USD) and Rarible (CCC:RARI-USD).

Source: Primakov / Shutterstock.com

Coinbase Pro users got the ability to start transferring BADGER and RARI to their accounts on Wednesday. This set the exchange up to meet liquidity conditions that allowed it to start offering the crypto to traders on its platform.

Coinbase Global rolls out the trading of cryptos in three phases: post-only, limit-only, and full trading. An update on the platform’s Coinbase Pro account reveals that full-trading was achieved on Thursday. It later announced BADGER entered limit-only mode.

Let’s take a quick look at those two cryptos with details for traders.

New on Coinbase October 2021: BadgerDAO

BADGER is an Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD

(CCC: The goal of BadgerDAO is to add Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD

(CCC: That includes adding it to ETH and other blockchains.

This has BADGER governing the direction of Badger DAO and its products.

New on Coinbase October 2021: Rarible

RARI is also an ETH-based token.

The platform it powers focuses on a community-owned marketplace that handles the creation, sale, and collection of NFTs.

Members of the platform gain RARI by using it.

In addition to that, they can vote on curation, as well as upgrades for the system.

BADGER was down 8.1% over a 24-hour period and RARI was down 7.4% during the same period as of Friday morning.

We’ve got more crypto news for traders to dive into below!

InvestorPlace offers all of the latest crypto coverage for traders. Among that is the latest on NuCypher (CCC:NU-USD) crypto, an update on ETH, as well as alternatives to Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ). You can find all of that info at the following links!

More Crypto News for Friday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post New on Coinbase October 2021: 4 Things to Know About BADGER and RARI Cryptos appeared first on InvestorPlace.