CoinList Seed 2021: 8 Early-Stage Crypto Projects to Put on Your Watch List

The new CoinList Seed for Fall 2021 is out and that means there are some new early-stage crypto projects that traders will want to keep an eye on.

Let’s jump right into those below!

CoinList Seed 2021 Projects

Talent Protocol — This is a network that allows talents to launch their own personalized tokens for their brand. Swash — This one allows users to create “new realities of data ownership and value creation through innovative incentivization streams.” Creaticles — This is the world’s first bespoke NFT platform set up to let users find and acquire specific art. Pawnfi — This one is a DeFi product that introduces the pawn concept, a ‘leasing market to provide fair appraisal, liquidity, and other use case for Non-Standard Assets (NSA).” Burnt Finance — This one allows users to mint and trade any asset they desire to allow for trading in a permissionless ecosystem. tiiik — Now we’ve got a digital wallet that seeks to make DeFi safe and accessible. CID gravity — This one is focuised on creating a second layer of trust between Filecoin stakeholders. Masa — Finally, we’ve got a decentralized credit protocol to allow for ‘mass adoption of DeFi by bridging CeFi data to DeFi.”

Investors that want to learn more about these new crypto projects can check out the CoinList Seed for Fall 2021 at this link!

