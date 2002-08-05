Boosting Your Awareness Quotient

Are you on the hunt for new business opportunities? Check out these well-proven sources.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're searching for new ideas that may help you start or grow a business, take a look at the following list. As simplistic as they may seem, these tips and techniques really do work.

  • Read--daily, diversely and voluminously.
  • Surf the Net with your entrepreneurial mind always activated.
  • Avail yourself of group sources--trade associations, trade shows and personal networks.
  • Make inquiries throughout your extended infrastructure--query professionals (lawyers, bankers, etc.), academics, suppliers, government agencies.
  • Seek out recognized leaders in your field--and others--for their advice or reactions to ideas.
  • Study the competition--"market intelligence" is an apt phrase.
  • Keep an eye out for stories of unexpected business outcomes covered in the media.
  • Attend to and note demographic changes.
  • Say abreast of shifting market trends and larger patterns that can be applied elsewhere.
  • Analyze the "problems of the day," especially what folks are griping about.
  • Query people about their unfulfilled wants and needs.
  • "Make a study" of observing (and overhearing) people.

Excerpted from Extreme Entrepreneur: Intelligent Information from the Edge

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market