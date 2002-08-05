Boosting Your Awareness Quotient

Are you on the hunt for new business opportunities? Check out these well-proven sources.

If you're searching for new ideas that may help you start or grow a business, take a look at the following list. As simplistic as they may seem, these tips and techniques really do work.

Read--daily, diversely and voluminously.

Surf the Net with your entrepreneurial mind always activated.

Avail yourself of group sources--trade associations, trade shows and personal networks.

Make inquiries throughout your extended infrastructure--query professionals (lawyers, bankers, etc.), academics, suppliers, government agencies.

Seek out recognized leaders in your field--and others--for their advice or reactions to ideas.

Study the competition--"market intelligence" is an apt phrase.

Keep an eye out for stories of unexpected business outcomes covered in the media.

Attend to and note demographic changes.

Say abreast of shifting market trends and larger patterns that can be applied elsewhere.

Analyze the "problems of the day," especially what folks are griping about.

Query people about their unfulfilled wants and needs.

"Make a study" of observing (and overhearing) people.

