Boosting Your Awareness Quotient
Are you on the hunt for new business opportunities? Check out these well-proven sources.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
If you're searching for new ideas that may help you start or grow a business, take a look at the following list. As simplistic as they may seem, these tips and techniques really do work.
- Read--daily, diversely and voluminously.
- Surf the Net with your entrepreneurial mind always activated.
- Avail yourself of group sources--trade associations, trade shows and personal networks.
- Make inquiries throughout your extended infrastructure--query professionals (lawyers, bankers, etc.), academics, suppliers, government agencies.
- Seek out recognized leaders in your field--and others--for their advice or reactions to ideas.
- Study the competition--"market intelligence" is an apt phrase.
- Keep an eye out for stories of unexpected business outcomes covered in the media.
- Attend to and note demographic changes.
- Say abreast of shifting market trends and larger patterns that can be applied elsewhere.
- Analyze the "problems of the day," especially what folks are griping about.
- Query people about their unfulfilled wants and needs.
- "Make a study" of observing (and overhearing) people.
Excerpted from Extreme Entrepreneur: Intelligent Information from the Edge