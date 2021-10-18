Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Australian legaltech platform Immediation recently announced that it raised $3.6 million as it sets its sights on a US expansion. The round saw Alex Waislitz and Thorney Investment Group returning as key investors with the funds supporting the continued advancement of its technology platform, and building out its team in Australia, New Zealand, and the US.

“Since our launch two years ago we have made huge strides in Australia, and expanded to New Zealand, helping the justice and dispute resolution sectors continue to progress cases throughout the pandemic, and allowing individuals and businesses to access justice quickly, effectively and without the burden of significant cost. Now we’re entering an exciting new phase, which will see us remain laser-focused on providing premium, secure, and legally specialized digital courtroom, mediation, and legal collaboration technology to the sector, both here and in the United States. Our growth in the last 12 months is a testament to the role that purpose-built legal technology can play in advancing access to justice and digital transformation for lawyers. Generic video conferencing tools simply don’t cut it for the nuanced and highly specialized requirements that come with legal environments, and the industry is really recognizing this. With the support of Christine, Rachael, Greg, Elana, Jim, and the rest of our expanding executive team, we are in a strong position to lead the world in the digital transformation of justice and dispute resolution,” said Laura Keily, founder and managing director, Immediation.

To help with its expansion plans, Immediation has appointed business leader Christine Christian AO as the company’s new chair, while startup leader Rachael Neumann and UK-based legaltech veteran Greg Wildisen join the board. In addition, Afterpay’s Elana Rubin AM, and founding partner of Rampersand Jim Cassidy, have joined the advisory board. The team will advise the company on its international growth strategy.

“Immediation is taking a centuries-old legal system, and turning it on its head; completely transforming the industry and the way justice is delivered with global application. I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” shared Christine Christian AO, incoming chair.

Immediation launched in 2019 pioneering online mediation and has grown quickly to support law firms, courts, tribunals, and resolution bodies to access its purpose-built digital legal environments. Immediation’s digital courtroom and mediation technology has seen it secure major contracts with Australia’s top courts including the Federal Court of Australia, and VCAT, and New Zealand government agencies including the Ministry of Justice, Sports NZ, and Domain Name Commissioner of NZ, as well as securing a partnership with Microsoft. In the last 12 months, Immediation has increased revenue by sixfold year-on-year and seen user growth increase by 2,000 per cent. Immediation’s team now comprises more than 40 staff in 5 countries.

“Immediation’s incredible technology and innovation, led by Laura Keily, is another illustration of the power of Australian entrepreneurship and our country’s ability to build global businesses for export. I’m delighted to support Immediation’s journey,” commented Elana Rubin, chair, Afterpay, and advisory board member, Immediation.

Building on this success, two years after commercial launch in Australia, Immediation has launched its US business with a focus on digital transformation for courts, law firms, and dispute resolution, which presents a $3 billion opportunity.

“Immediation has shown the power of purpose-built technology to address age-old challenges and create new markets. The company has shown significant progress and potential over the last 12 months, introducing new ways of working through disruptive technology to empower the legal industry. I’m looking forward to seeing Laura and her team take Immediation’s offering into the global markets, including US courts and law firms as it expands internationally,” added Alex Waislitz, founder and chair, Thorney Investments.

In addition to the new board members and advisors, Immediation continues to build out its more than 100 expert panel of mediators and arbitrators, having been joined by Dominique Hogan-Doran SC, Professor Patrick Parkinson, The Hon Peter Rose AM QC, The Hon Paul Heath QC, former High Court judge of New Zealand, as it moves to a global Panel.