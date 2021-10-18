Strength Seen in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $25.50. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Berkeley Lights have been surging consistently following the company’s announcement of its preliminary revenue results for the third quarter of 2021. The company reported its largest revenue placement estimated between the range of $24 million to 24.3 million – a 33% growth year-over-year.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -43.8%. Revenues are expected to be $24.7 million, up 35.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Berkeley Lights, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BLI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

