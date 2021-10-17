All the Stars Have Aligned for Cryptos to Soar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Do you know how rare it is for the stars to actually align in the sky?

If we’re taking “stars” to loosely mean the planets in our solar system – yes, planets are not stars but it’s the only definition here that makes any sense – then all those planets align with one another about once every 1,500 years.

Yup, you read that right.

The last time all eight major planets in our solar system aligned with one another was in the year AD 949, a whopping 1,072 years ago. And scientists predict that it won’t happen again until 2492 – or in another 471 years.

Add it up, and boom, all the stars in our solar system align about once every 1,500 years.

That’s why my team and I – as folks trained in the hard sciences – reserve the saying “when all the stars align” for really special occasions. That saying shouldn’t be used liberally. Scientifically speaking, it should be used to describe truly special situations, and only that.

Well… as it turns out… we have one of those situations right now in the crypto markets .

All the stars have aligned with one another in the cryptocurrency markets, and we think what comes next is going to be a major breakout in Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) and altcoins.

The funding picture looks great, with new and old crypto funds alike raising more money than ever before. Last quarter, funding for blockchain companies and projects soared to a record-high $6.6 BILLION. That is up 28% quarter-over-quarter and 563% year-over-year.

The financial support system is rapidly improving, with even the most traditional Wall Street execs and banks starting to rally behind cryptos. George Soros and Ray Dalio – two old-school hedge fund managers bearish on cryptos – both now own Bitcoin. Meanwhile, JPMorgan – whose CEO Jamie Dimon is the poster-boy for crypto bears – is now allowing its clients to buy, sell, and hold cryptos.

But that’s not all…

Adoption trends look amazing. Luxury yacht seller Italian Yachts is now selling yachts for Bitcoin.

AMC is accepting cryptos for movie payments.

PacSun now allows shoppers to buy shirts in crypto.

Wix is now allowing all of its merchants with Wix websites to accept crypto payments through those websites.

And soon, the Venezuelan International Airport will start accepting Bitcoin payments.

In perhaps the most shocking adoption news of the past month, United Wholesale Mortgage successfully evaluated and accepted the first-ever cryptocurrency mortgage payment in September. Another five crypto mortgage payments have been made to-date in October.

Meanwhile, accessibility is quickly improving, as pretty much every major fintech company is building out crypto capabilities. Buy Now, Pay Later leader Affirm is launching a whole suite of new crypto products, including offering customers the ability to invest in cryptos.

Visa is reportedly working on an interoperable hub that will allow for cross-chain transactions and transfers, something we see as a huge trend in the crypto markets right now that will help increase ease-of-use and lower barriers to entry.

Coinbase is creating a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Stripe is building out a crypto team. The whole fintech world is fully embracing cryptos and creating an easy-to-access “front door” for Main Street to buy, sell, hold, and use cryptos.

Legal tailwinds are starting to kick-up, as the El Salvador experiment has been a huge success and other countries are starting to take notice.

The supply-demand dynamics are extremely favorable, with available supply converging on all-time lows and demand growing every single day. In fact, one analysis suggests that 85% of circulating Bitcoin hasn’t moved hands in three months.

Folks… all the stars have really aligned when it comes to cryptos… and over the next few months, we could witness huge price gains in this space.

Do yourself a favor and don’t miss out on what could be the next big crypto breakout.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

