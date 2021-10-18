BYJU'S Appoints Mukut Deepak As Head Of Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Edtech company BYJU’S, on Monday, announced the appointment of Mukut Deepak as head of business to lead its class 4 to 10 school segment.

In his role, Deepak will be responsible for expanding and leading the flagship business for the class 4 to 10 segment. Working in conjunction with the product, marketing, and sales teams, Deepak will forecast, build and propose strategies for the growth of his vertical and establish systems and operations to optimize the company's goals. He will report directly to the chief operating officer of BYJU’S, Mrinal Mohit.

“I am delighted to be associated with the vertical that formed the bedrock of BYJU’S foundation. BYJU’S has taken the transformative power of education to students in every part of the country through its innovative online learning model. The company has grown exponentially in the past couple of years, displaying a promising future in revamping the face of education. I am looking forward to further building and scaling the business and making BYJU’s the most preferred after-school destination for students across the country,” Deepak shared.

“Mukut’s strong expertise in developing businesses for various corporations will help scale the offerings of brand BYJU’S for classes 4 to 10. We are confident that under his able leadership the business will further strengthen and we look forward to extending all the support in his journey with us,” added Pravin Prakash, chief people officer, BYJU’S.

Before joining BYJU’S, Deepak was the chief business development officer at Tata Sky Limited and a director for Tata Sky’s Digital venture.