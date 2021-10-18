Facebook To Boost Its Metaverse Project With 10,000 Hires In The EU

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)’s "metaverse" –a digital world project– will see the help of 10,000 people the company is planning to hire in the European Union in the next five years. Facebook is upping its game as rivals Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), and Epic are working on similar versions.

As reported by CNBC, the company will focus on hiring highly-skilled engineers in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, and Ireland. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s head of global affairs, and Javier Olivan, vice president of central products, underlined how important for the development of the project Europe is.

“From the thousands of employees in the EU, to the millions of businesses using our apps and tools every day, Europe is a big part of our success, as Facebook is in the success of European companies and the wider economy.”

“As we begin the journey of bringing the metaverse to life, the need for highly specialized engineers is one of Facebook’s most pressing priorities,” they said.

“We look forward to working with governments across the EU to find the right people and the right markets to take this forward, as part of an upcoming recruitment drive across the region.”

The metaverse is a virtual environment in which all Facebook applications will be found and where it will be possible “to live a second life online.” Mark Zuckerberg's idea of the metaverse is that of a virtual environment in which it is possible to be present with other people from any existing digital world.

The concept of the metaverse is deeply rooted in virtual reality. It is conceived to be an immersive world that will allow its users to interrelate as they would do in real life through the use of VR devices.

Facebook has stated that the project “won't be built overnight by a single company” and will seek the help of other companies for the execution. In fact, according to the BBC, the firm recently invested $50 million in funding non-profit groups to help “build the metaverse responsibly.

