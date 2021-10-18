3 Stocks to Watch From the Flourishing Computer Industry
Coronavirus outbreak has been beneficial for the Zacks Computer – Mini Computers industry as it raised demand for PCs and tablets significantly. Despite massive supply chain disruption, the ongoing work-from-home and online learning wave have been beneficial for industry participants like HP HPQ, Apple AAPL and 3D Systems DDD.
Strong demand for high-end laptops and smartphones, particularly the availability of 5G-supported iPhones, has been a key catalyst. Further, the launch of foldable as well as AI and ML-infused smartphones, tablets, wearables and hearables is a major growth driver for the industry participants. However, industry-wide components supply constraints might impact PC, smartphone and printer sales in the near term.
