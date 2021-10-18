Hooters employees complain about new uniform saying it looks like underwear

Hooters employees must meet certain attributes to get the job, they also wear revealing uniforms and have to be perfectly made up and styled. Last week they changed the shorts of the uniform and social networks were filled with complaints from the workers because they do not feel comfortable wearing it.

Hooters Mexico

The videos of the workers have had millions of views and have reignited the conversation about the restaurant's 'problematic' dealings with its female employees.

Lexi, a waitress, uploaded a TikTok with the phrase "These are the new Hooters panties ... oh no, sorry, the new shorts." In the video he models the garment, showing how they are not exaggerating and they are panties.

"I love my job, but I don't love going to work in my underwear," said another in one of her videos.

Over the years the restaurant chain has gone through many lawsuits for different reasons. A former employee sued them for weight discrimination, another for racial discrimination. However, many of them refused to speak on record for fear of losing their job and some assured in their publications that they plan to continue at the restaurant.

In the Hooters statement , the spokesmen explained that the new uniform had been a collaboration with several Hooters Girls who have given rave reviews about it, as have customers. It is true that some waitresses have defended the uniforms, saying that thanks to them their tips have increased significantly. They also added that for the chain its employees are the most important thing and "they will continue looking for a way to empower the women who work for them."