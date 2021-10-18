Roche's (RHHBY) Tecentriq Gets FDA Nod for Another Indication

Roche RHHBY recently announced that the FDA has approved immuno-oncology drug Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for another indication.

- Zacks

Tecentriq is now approved as adjuvant treatment, following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy, for adults with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express PD-L1≥1%, as determined by an FDA-approved test.

The approval was based on results from an interim analysis of the phase III IMpower010 study. Data from the study showed treatment with Tecentriq, following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 34% in patients with Stage II-IIIA NSCLC (UICC/AJCC 7th edition) whose tumors express PD-L1≥1% compared with best supportive care.

Data from the study has also been submitted as the basis of marketing applications to the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) and other global health authorities. The review of this application was conducted under the FDA’s Project Orbis initiative, which provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology medicines among international partners.

Approval in additional indications will boost sales of the drug that came in at CHF 1.6 billion in the first half of 2021.

Tecentriq is already approved for various types of lung cancer. It is approved as the front-line treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in combination with carboplatin and etoposide (chemotherapy). Tecentriq also has four approved indications in advanced NSCLC as either a single agent or in combination with targeted therapies and/or chemotherapies.

Shares of Roche have gained 11.6% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Roche is also evaluating Tecentriq in multiple ongoing and planned phase III studies across different settings in the lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, and head and neck cancers. Tecentriq is being evaluated both as a standalone treatment and in combination with other medicines, as well as studies in metastatic, adjuvant, and neoadjuvant settings across various tumor types.

It is also approved for certain types of metastatic urothelial cancer in PD-L1-positive metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and for hepatocellular carcinoma.

In addition to Tecentriq, Roche’s cancer immunotherapy pipeline includes other checkpoint inhibitors, such as tiragolumab, a novel cancer immunotherapy designed to bind to TIGIT, individualized neoantigen therapies and T-cell bispecific antibodies.

While the uptake of Tecentriq has been strong, it is currently facing stiff competition from immuno-oncology therapies like Merck’s MRK Keytruda and Bristol-Myers’ BMY Opdivo in various indications. AstraZeneca’s AZN Imfinzi is also approved for some of these indications.

Roche currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research