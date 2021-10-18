Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

- Zacks

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This provider of freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deere & Company DE: This manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, diesel engines, drivetrains used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Deere & Company Price and Consensus

Deere's has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Deere & Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation OLN: This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

